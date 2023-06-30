Brookstone Capital Management Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 11,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

DIA stock opened at $341.11 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $348.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.23 and its 200-day moving average is $334.28.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.