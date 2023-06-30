Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.17 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 258,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470,271 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 127,577 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,571.1% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 243,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 229,035 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 230,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,333.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 80,561 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCO opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

