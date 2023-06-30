Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.30 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,252 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 7.70% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $319,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $11,432,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 400.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BFEB stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

