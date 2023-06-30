Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.65% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

