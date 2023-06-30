Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,371 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSFF. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 320,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 30,662 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 399,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 55,008 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:PSFF opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $128.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

