Brookstone Capital Management Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 33,180 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $156.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $158.93.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.