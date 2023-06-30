Brookstone Capital Management Has $7.15 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,279 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

NYSE CRM opened at $210.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

