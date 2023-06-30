Brookstone Capital Management Has $7.89 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.98 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42. The firm has a market cap of $300.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.63 and a 200-day moving average of $203.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

