Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tesla by 197.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after buying an additional 2,920,232 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $257.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $816.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,608,772. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.