Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

