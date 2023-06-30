Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day moving average is $146.55. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,321,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,261 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,195,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,154,047 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

