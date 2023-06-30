Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 2,059 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $294.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.42 and a 200-day moving average of $277.97. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $214.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

