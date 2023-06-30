Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 26,502 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 409.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,502 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,983,000 after buying an additional 1,214,567 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 76,795.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,725,000 after buying an additional 311,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,104,000.

IWV stock opened at $251.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $254.38. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.63 and a 200 day moving average of $234.14.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

