Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 29,084 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.40% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,662,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 299,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,423,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 245,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 256,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 497,268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

