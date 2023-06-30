Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 149,466 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 149,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.29% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS OMFL opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.