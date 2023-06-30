Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.90 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.