Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,751 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $464.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $468.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $432.65 and its 200-day moving average is $376.38.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,074,783 shares of company stock valued at $440,437,914. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

