Brookstone Capital Management Sells 47,060 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,060 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

