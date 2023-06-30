Brookstone Capital Management Sells 7,047 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,324,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,985,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,512,000 after acquiring an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,184 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $203.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.39.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

