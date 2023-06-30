Brookstone Capital Management Sells 8,330 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $137.21 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.03 and its 200 day moving average is $136.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

