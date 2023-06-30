Brookstone Capital Management Takes $6.36 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 188,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,361,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 5.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,183 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 209,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BAPR opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

