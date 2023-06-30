Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,923 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $47.31.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

