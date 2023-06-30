Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769,727 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 2.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,451,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 979,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 250,205 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 433,348 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $21,298,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 475,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $520.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

