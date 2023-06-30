Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.38 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.40. The firm has a market cap of $352.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

