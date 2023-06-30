Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $307.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.58 and a 200 day moving average of $303.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

