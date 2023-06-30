Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after purchasing an additional 782,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $228.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $242.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,161 shares of company stock valued at $45,379,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

