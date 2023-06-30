Calton & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

