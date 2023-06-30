Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 10,007 Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Unisys by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Unisys by 76.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Unisys by 152.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 83.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 1,695.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Stock Up 1.2 %

UIS stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Desch purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.