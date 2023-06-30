Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 11,540 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 137,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 69,693 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,488,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BSCU opened at $16.14 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

