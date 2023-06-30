Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,696,000 after purchasing an additional 207,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,941,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the topic of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $667.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.21% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

