Calton & Associates Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.90 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.78. The company has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.