Calton & Associates Inc. Has $345,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

