Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $279.63 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.73 and a fifty-two week high of $290.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.53.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

