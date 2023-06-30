Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.81.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

