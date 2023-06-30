Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,245 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.39 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

