Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,680 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of SDY stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
