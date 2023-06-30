Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,680 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.