Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,856 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of META stock opened at $281.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $721.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.



