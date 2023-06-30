Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 246 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,927,179,000 after buying an additional 161,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,100,000 after buying an additional 153,609 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after buying an additional 190,452 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,579,000 after buying an additional 382,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,451,000 after purchasing an additional 82,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America raised their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $140.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.17 and its 200 day moving average is $148.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.