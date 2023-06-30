Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 507 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $118.06 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

