Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,347,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,375,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,556,000 after buying an additional 145,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,581,000 after buying an additional 104,121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $250.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.35 and a 200-day moving average of $227.76. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $258.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

