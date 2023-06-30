Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $294.47 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.97. The stock has a market cap of $214.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

