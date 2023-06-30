Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,809,000 after acquiring an additional 777,678 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

DUK stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.29. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

