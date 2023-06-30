Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Volex (LON:VLX) Target Price to GBX 430

Volex (LON:VLX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 490 ($6.23) to GBX 430 ($5.47) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volex Price Performance

LON VLX opened at GBX 282 ($3.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69. Volex has a 12-month low of GBX 198 ($2.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 325 ($4.13). The company has a market capitalization of £448.69 million, a PE ratio of 2,014.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 249.60.

Get Volex alerts:

Volex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

Further Reading

