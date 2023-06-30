Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.37.
Shares of CCL opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $17.75.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,433,750,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
