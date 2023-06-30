Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Lowered to $278.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $278.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.70.
Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of CASY stock opened at $239.51 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $182.69 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,287,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,637,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,262,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.