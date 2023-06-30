Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$128.52 million during the quarter. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.11%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.00. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.61.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

