CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.36 and last traded at $43.53. Approximately 453,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,252,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.