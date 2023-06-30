CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 462.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,356 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $20,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.3 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

