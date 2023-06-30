Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.68.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

