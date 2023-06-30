Chicago Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,435 Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5,548.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 87,668 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,411,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYAN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $29,976,546.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $361,073,453.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,145,621 shares in the company, valued at $180,127,232.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $29,976,546.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,295,921 shares of company stock valued at $403,805,692. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

